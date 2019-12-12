Grand Jury indicts two for kidnapping, holding woman almost three days

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men on charges of aggravated kidnapping in September and holding her against her will almost three days.

Deonta Alan Howard and Demitri Edwards were charged with the incident.

Temple Police involvement in the case began Friday afternoon September 27 about 1:00 p.m. when a woman called 911 from the CEFCO store at 604 North Third Street and said she needed police, then hung up.

When officers got there, they could not find the woman but the store clerk said a woman had come in saying she had been kidnapped and needed to call police.

The clerk also said it was the same woman who had been at the store the Wednesday before and had been assaulted.

In that case, police investigating the call had already obtained an arrest warrant for Howard.

After getting the kidnapping call, police went to an address in the 600 block of North 5th street that had been connected with the earlier assault call.

Someone they spoke to in the area said they had heard a disturbance there earlier in the day.

Believing the victim might be inside, officers made entry into the home and found the victim and Deonta Howard in a bedroom.

The victim told officers she had been held against her will since Wednesday September 25 by Howard and his friend, Demitri Edwards, saying she had been assaulted multiple times.

She told officers that at one point she and Howard had been in a vehicle driven by Edwards and she had attempt to flee, but that Howard chased her down and forced her back inside.

Both men were arrested at the scene and taken to the Bell County Jail.