Grand jury indicts woman for setting apartment fire

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment on an arson charge against a woman accused of setting a fire in a Killeen apartment.

Shardai Chantel Cage was arrested on a charge of arson intending damage to a habitation following a Killeen Fire Marshal’s investigation into a fire that occurred at the Hunters Glen Apartments at 1201 Bacon Ranch Road October 12.

Firefighters had been called to that location about 7:00 p.m. and were able to confine the fire damage to the one unit.

They reported fire damage in a kitchen area.

The investigation indicated that Cage had set her boyfriend’s clothing on fire after an argument and that the fire had spread to an area around a stove and into cabinets in the apartment.

An eight-month-old child and his father who also lived in the apartment were not home at the time of the fire.