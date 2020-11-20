Grand jury upgrades charges to capital murder in death of a young girl

A McLennan County grand jury has reindicted a man accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Michael Matthews Howard had been charged with murder in connection with the August 14th death of 21-year-old Sakyra Young in what police were calling a domestic dispute.

The victim was found in the 2900 block of McFerrin Avenue when police responded to a shots fired call.

Officers attempted life saving measures on the scene, including CPR, but she died after being transported to the hospital.

She had been shot multiple times.

Police were quick to identify Howard as a suspect and he was arrested on the murder charge when he was found in a vehicle on Gholson Road hiding under a blanket.

The new indictment was the result of additional information that was turned up in the investigation.