Grand Karem Shrine owners want $6m for a makeover

The City of Waco will listen to a request Thursday for $6 million to make improvements to the Grand Karem Shrine Building to turn it into Hotel 1928 by Magnolia.

Magnolia bought the historic building on Washington Avenue back in 2018 for $1.1 million.

According to the public notice, 701 Washington, LLC plans to do facade and public improvements, including public parking, with the funds.

The plan calls for redeveloping the Grand Karem Shrine into a new 33 room hotel. It will include an 8,000 sq. ft. full-service restaurant, 6,600 sq. ft. meeting space, and a 3,550 sq. ft. rooftop terrace.

Built in 1928, the Grand Karem Shrine is a three-story building featuring a ballroom big enough to fit more than 100 people inside.