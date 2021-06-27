Grandfather asks community to rev up their engines for sick grandson

KILLEEN, TX- It all started with a lazy eye and headaches, that’s when Rory Paul’s mom noticed something wasn’t right and took him to the hospital to get checked out. What she thought would be a quick visit turned out to be news no parent EVER wants to hear.

“They said he had a brain tumor it was growing in his brain stem and it was what they could see at the time about the size of a golf ball,” says Danielle McCracken, Rory’s grandma.

The tumor had grown so large it created hydrocephalus. So they admitted him and drilled a hole and placed a tube to release pressure from his brain and drain the fluid. On May 27th they did surgery to remove what they could of the tumor. He was discharged over a week later and seemed to be doing good. Then June 17th, 2 weeks from his last MRI symptoms were back. His next step is getting treatment at St. Jude’s hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“It’s so uncertain right now but I got to cherish every single moment right now even the tantrums,” Rory’s mom, Ashley Manwiller, says sadly.

Rory Paul is a boys boy, loves all things cars and trucks, especially his Papa’s truck.

“All we know right now is we’re going to enjoy every bit of time we have with him and make as many memories for him and us as possible,” says Rory’s grandfather, James McCracken.

James McCracken posted on Facebook asking anyone interested in doing a drive by at Rory’s house, and the response was incredible. When it was time to do roll, so many people from the community turned out.

“We don’t think we’ll every be able to express our gratitude to our community and everybody in it coming together,” says Danielle McCracken.

The sounds of people cheering, car horns, and engines revving up could be heard up the street, all to show Rory Paul they’re there for him.

“Everything you know that’s just going on in the world you forget there’s really are good people that do care and you have to sometimes say hey I need that support and love right now,” says Manwiller.

And a specially message Rory would give to all those who came out Sunday morning.

“I’m not fighting this alone and thanks for having my back,” reads the back of his shirt.

Rory and his mom will be traveling to Tennessee on July 5th so he can seek further treatment. The family has created a Facebook page where you can keep up with Rory Paul’s journey as he’s battling this rare cancerous brain tumor. If you are able to and would like to help the family as they go through this difficult time they will also be accepting donations on their GoFundMe page.