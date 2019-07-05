Grandmother attacked with steak knife, granddaughter arrested

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Elizabeth ONeal

Waco police report a 20-year-old Waco woman has been arrested on charges she attacked her 80-year-old grandmother with a steak knife.

Police were called to the 900 block of Joy Drive Thursday night at 8:15. They arrived to find that the victim and suspect had been arguing when the suspect grabbed the knife and slashed at the older woman. the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.  The suspect,  identified as 20-year-old Elizabeth Oneal was found nearby, arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests