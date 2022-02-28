TEMPLE, Texas – Temple firefighters responded to a reported grass fire with multiple homes threatened at the intersection of Ridgeview Drive and Kendra Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the backyards and fences of six different homes. Two of the homes had flames threatening them. Firefighters immediately started attacking the fire in the yards of the structures, and protected the threatened structures.

The affected homes were 814 Kendra Drive, 820 Kendra Drive, 826 Kendra Drive, 815 Ridgeview Drive, 819 Ridgeview Drive and 825 Ridgeview Drive. The backyards, fences and other items in the backyards of all of the structures were all damaged by the fire. 819 Ridgeview Drive also had some minor fire and smoke damage.

No residents or fire personnel were injured.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with nine units and 24 personnel. The call was dispatched at 11:07 a.m., and the first Temple fire unit arrived at 11:11 a.m. The fire was reported under control at 11:24 a.m. Temple Fire and Rescue investigators determined the fire started in the backyard of the residence at 820 Kendra Drive. The cause of the fire is reported as the improper disposal of fireplace ashes.

The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded and assisted at the scene.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue