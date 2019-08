The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the driver of a gravel truck crash near Lorena as being 36-year-old Christopher Hammer of Mart.

DPS troopers say Hammer was the driver of the truck that crashed about 11:00 A.M. Wednesday that was going east on Woodlawn Road about 0.8 miles southwest of Davis Road when it left the roadway in a curve and overturned.

Hammer was pronounced dead at the scene.