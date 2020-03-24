Closings
Great American Takeout Day

Local News
Restaurants around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out.

They have dubbed Tuesday “Great American Takeout Day.”

A coalition of restaurants is calling on everyone in the nation to order out.

Some are even offering deals and free delivery.

The coalition includes restaurants like Wayback Burger, Peter Piper Pizza, and Subway, just to name a few.

The push comes as the restaurant industry struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The industry estimates up to seven million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the virus’s spread.

