Greater Hewitt Chamber, Cameron Park Zoo present ‘Field Trip Fridays’

HEWITT/WACO, Texas – Beginning Friday, April 10, the Greater Hewitt Chamber and Cameron Park Zoo are partnering up to offer virtual field trips through Facebook Live.

The purpose of this partnership is to engage children with the natural world in a fun way to improve

knowledge of conservation through education with weekly live videos.

For all virtual field trip details, you can visit Facebook.com/greaterhewittchamber and HewittChamber.com. You can also visit Cameron Park Zoo’s website at http://www.cameronparkzoo.com/specialevents/upcoming-events/.

To watch Virtual Field Trips Live, you can go to Facebook.com/cameronparkzoo.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Apr 10 at 9:30 a.m. – Let’s talk Tigers. Discover what it takes to be a carnivore zookeeper. Join Katrinna as she takes you to meet our Sumatran Tigers Maharani, Kucing, and Bimo.

Apr 17 @ 11 a.m. – Join Emily as she obtains weights on our Elephants and Rhinos. Learn why getting routine weights on our animals helps us monitor their health.

Apr 24 @ 2 p.m. – Lunchtime with the Otters, Mt Lion and Bears – oh my! Zookeeper, Margaret, will tell you about the special diets she serves up for these animals.

May 1 – 9:30 a.m. – Rays of sunshine on these gray days – Join Brittanie and Alexia as they go for a swim with our stingrays. Listen and learn about how they care for our rays here at the zoo. During your salty adventure learn some fun stingray facts and get a sneak peek at the newest members to our ray family here at the zoo.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo