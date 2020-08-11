Greater Waco Chamber hosting virtual job fair

WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s next Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight virtual event is set for Wednesday, August 12.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m., and will feature opportunities for customer service representatives, analysts, coaches, instructors and production operators. These opportunities will be offered by Cargill, First Title Co., Texas State Technical College and the Humane Society of Central Texas. Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions will also share helpful employment resource information.

During each event in the series, the hiring representatives from featured companies give a short overview of their companies and discuss their job openings, the required skills/experience to apply, benefits offered and the application process.

The Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight series is free and held via Zoom in webinar format. Recordings are available following each event on the Waco Chamber talent portal, WacoTXJobs.com and YouTube channel.

For more information on the Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight series, you can reach out to Jennifer Branch at 254-757-5625 or email jbranch@wacochamber.com.

To register, you can visit Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce