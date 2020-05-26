Greater Waco Chamber hosts job spotlight virtual event

WACO, Texas- The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s next Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Featured jobs in manufacturing, retail and entertainment will be offered by five more local employers, including Diversified Product Development, Dubois Furniture, Hobbs Bonded Fibers, Jack Of All Trades and Stumpy’s Hatchet House.

Employers are anxious to fill these positions, which have ranged from teachers to automotive service technicians and engineers to customer service representatives, since the series launch last month.

On May 27, the jobs spotlighted will include Quality Technician, Regional Field Manager, General Laborers, Clerical, Claims Manager, CDL Drivers, Construction, and Throwing Coach.

During each event in the series, the hiring representatives from featured companies provide a short overview of their companies and discuss their job openings, the required skills/ experience to apply, benefits offered, and the application process.

The Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight series is free and held via Zoom in webinar format.

Recordings are available following each event on the Waco Chamber talent portal, WacoTxJobs.com, and YouTube Channel.

For more information on the Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight series, please reach out to Jennifer Branch by telephone at 254-757-5625 or email jbranch@wacochamber.com.

To register, please visit, Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight.