WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the City of Waco, McLennan County, Cargill, Hello Bello, L3Harris Technologies and Mars Wrigley Confectionery to launch a national talent recruitment initiative.

This is called inWACO, as comes as part of the Chamber’s strategic priority to attract and retain talent in Greater Waco. The Chamber’s economic development strategic plan includes concentrated efforts to strengthen the workforce pipeline in the community.

The Chamber has designed a robust, national-in-scope, targeted campaign to help meet the needs of employers in Waco and McLennan County. The campaign will deliver messaging to individuals with identified characteristics which align with the community’s needs.

Working closely with area employers and partners, the Chamber has identified high demand, high growth jobs which align with targeted industry sectors – and will launch the campaign based on recruiting individuals who fit these characteristics. This dynamic campaign may evolve over time as new or different needs arise in the community.

In addition to highlighting companies and job opportunities, the campaign will reinforce positive quality of life aspects of living and working in Greater Waco – such as short commute times, lower cost of living and quality education.

For more information about inWACO, you can visit inWACO.com.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce