Greater Waco Chamber launching Jobs Spotlight Series

WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Chamber has acknowleded the recent rise in unemployment numbers, and is encouraging job seekers to register for the upcoming Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight.

The series complements the talent/workforce component of the Find Your Waco initiative which launched in October 2019. Each event will highlight jobs currently available throughout the community.

During each event, hiring representatives from participating member businesses will provide a short overview of their companies and discuss their current job openings, the required skills/ experience to apply, benefits offered and the application process.

The first event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, at 2:00 p.m. The Jobs Spotlight series will be held through Zoom, and recordings will be available following each event at wacochamber.com and at WacoTxJobs.com.

For more information on the Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight series, you can contact Jennifer Branch by telephone at 254-757-5625 or email at jbranch@wacochamber.com. To register, you can visit the event page, Find Your Waco Jobs Spotlight.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce