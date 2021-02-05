Greater Waco Chamber to host virtual Leading Waco Women Mentoring Summit

WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host the Leading Waco Women Mentoring Summit virtually on Friday, February 12th.

The event will take place from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., and will feature an interactive workshop focused on reflecting on and learning from the past and setting goals and expectations for the future. The workshop will be led by Mishelle Kost and Brooke Rosolino.

There are still tickets available, but seating is limited. This event is free, and the public can RSVP at wacochamber.com/leading-waco-women.

The Leading Waco Women Mentoring Summit will kick off the Greater Waco Chamber’s 2021 Leading Waco Women series. This series was created to celebrate, empower and develop female leaders in the Waco community. The three-part annual series provides professional development opportunities through half-day conferences, keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking.

Each summit in the Leading Waco Women Series is focused on the three components of leadership – serving, empowering and mentoring. The series will continue with the Empowering and Serving Summits planned for later this year.

Platinum sponsorship is provided by Ascension Providence.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce