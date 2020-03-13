Greater Waco School Districts announce extended spring breaks

The superintendents of the school districts in the Waco area announced Friday afternoon that spring break will be extended because of COVID-19.
The following districts will not have classes until March 23rd:
- Bosqueville ISD
- Bruceville-Eddy ISD
- China Spring ISD
- Moody ISD
- Ogglesby ISD
- Riesel ISD
- Valley Mills ISD
The following districts will not have classes until March 30th:
- Connally ISD
- La Vega ISD
- Lorena ISD
- McGregor ISD
- Midway ISD
- Robinson ISD
- Waco ISD
- West ISD
As for Bell County schools, Temple, Killeen and Belton ISDs plan to have school on Monday.
Vanguard College Preparatory School and Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School has extended spring break a week. Vanguard will start virtual school on March 23rd.
