Greater Waco School Districts announce extended spring breaks

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The superintendents of the school districts in the Waco area announced Friday afternoon that spring break will be extended because of COVID-19.

The following districts will not have classes until March 23rd:

Bosqueville ISD

Bruceville-Eddy ISD

China Spring ISD

Moody ISD

Ogglesby ISD

Riesel ISD

Valley Mills ISD

The following districts will not have classes until March 30th:

Connally ISD

La Vega ISD

Lorena ISD

McGregor ISD

Midway ISD

Robinson ISD

Waco ISD

West ISD

As for Bell County schools, Temple, Killeen and Belton ISDs plan to have school on Monday.

Vanguard College Preparatory School and Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School has extended spring break a week. Vanguard will start virtual school on March 23rd.

