Greg May Honda is celebrating teachers and 25th anniversary

Greg May Honda is looking for an outstanding teacher to honor.

To mark its 25th year in Waco, the dealership is holding a contest to give a 2021 Honda Accord EXL to a deserving teacher.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, send a letter to:

  • Greg May Honda
  • Attn: My Favorite Teacher
  • 1601 West Loop 340
  • Waco, TX 76712

You an also drop off the letter at the dealership or email it to gmayhonda@aol.com

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges to determine one winner. The submission deadline is October 15th, 2020. The car will be awarded on November 10th in celebration of Greg May Honda’s 25th year in Waco.

For complete details about the giveaway, click here. Some submissions may appear on Greg May Honda’s social media sites.

