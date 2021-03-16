Griddy Energy files for bankruptcy

DeAndré Upshaw shows a $5,000 bill from Griddy on his cell phone for his 900-square-foot apartment during very cold weather in Dallas, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The Texas power supplier Griddy, which sells unusual plans with prices tied to the spot price of power on the Texas grid, warned its customers over the weekend that their bills would rise significantly during the storm and that they should switch providers. (Lola Gomez//The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Griddy Energy has filed for bankruptcy just over a month after the Ice Storm that left thousands of Texans in the dark and pushed energy prices through the roof.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a class-action lawsuit against company, claiming it violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act during the winter storms.

Griddy gives customers the chance to pay wholesale electricity through a membership. When the ice hit and temperatures dropped, Griddy urged customers to find another provider and get on a fixed-rate plan.

Griddy published a statement on its website sayingit did not profit from the winter storm. Griddy also blamed ERCOT, saying the state’s grid operator set prices at $9,000 per megawatt-hour for too long.

AG Paxton announced Tuesday that his office is making sure Griddy’s bankruptcy plan moves forward by offering releases to roughly 24,000 former customers who owe $29.1 million in unpaid electric bills.

Paxton says they are in negotiations to address additional relief for Griddy customers who already paid their storm-related bills.

