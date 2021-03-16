Griddy Energy files for bankruptcy

Griddy Energy has filed for bankruptcy just over a month after the Ice Storm that left thousands of Texans in the dark and pushed energy prices through the roof.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a class-action lawsuit against company, claiming it violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act during the winter storms.
Griddy gives customers the chance to pay wholesale electricity through a membership. When the ice hit and temperatures dropped, Griddy urged customers to find another provider and get on a fixed-rate plan.
Griddy published a statement on its website sayingit did not profit from the winter storm. Griddy also blamed ERCOT, saying the state’s grid operator set prices at $9,000 per megawatt-hour for too long.
AG Paxton announced Tuesday that his office is making sure Griddy’s bankruptcy plan moves forward by offering releases to roughly 24,000 former customers who owe $29.1 million in unpaid electric bills.
Paxton says they are in negotiations to address additional relief for Griddy customers who already paid their storm-related bills.
