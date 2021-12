GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man.

Thomas Dillon Nobles is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault which took place Thursday night. He also has active warrants through the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other agencies.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Division at 936-873-2151.

Source: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office