Grimes County teen killed in Sunday morning rollover crash

A 16-year-old youth from the Grimes County community of Shiro was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning.

A DPS spokesman said the crash occurred on State Highway 30 just east of Roans Prairie just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers report a 1992 Chevy S-10 pickup was going east on Highway 30 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and rolled over.

Sixteen-year-old Omar Rodriguez was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

