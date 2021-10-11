Grimes County teen killed in Sunday morning rollover crash

A 16-year-old youth from the Grimes County community of Shiro was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning.
A DPS spokesman said the crash occurred on State Highway 30 just east of Roans Prairie just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers report a 1992 Chevy S-10 pickup was going east on Highway 30 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and rolled over.
Sixteen-year-old Omar Rodriguez was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.