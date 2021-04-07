Groesbeck community united after Trooper Walker laid to rest

GROESBECK, Texas – Even though not everyone was able to attend the funeral of Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker in person on Wednesday, several were able to watch the live stream.

As they laid Trooper Walker to rest, those in the Groesbeck community all stopped to take time to show respect for the family. The schools in Groesbeck canceled classes, and several business closed in the morning so everyone could have the chance to either attend or watch the funeral.

Resident Emily Henderson says it’s no surprise to see the community come out and show their support.

“Just seeing the community coming together, even just the surrounding counties and stuff, just how united we are when one thing goes bad, how close we can get, and to support the family and everything since we’ve been here, and you love to see it,” Henderson says.

Several events have been postponed out of respect for the Walker family as they grieve, but they plan to continue to honor Trooper Walker.