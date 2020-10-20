Groesbeck community welcomes back First Sergeant John Hatley

GROESBECK, Texas – Family, friends and supporters welcomed back John Hatley, who walked out of the federal prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

A homecoming rally for Hatley took place Monday night in Groesbeck at the High School.

In 2009, a military jury convicted First Sergeant Hatley of killing four Iraqi detainees and sentenced him to life behind bars, where he has been until he was paroled last week.

Hatley has maintained his innocence from the beginning. He says investigators never found any bodies or signs of a shooting. He claims prosecutors based their case on the testimony of a few soldiers who had already taken plea deals.

Texas Congressmen Bill Flores and Louis Gohmert are working to get Hatley a presidential pardon, but this has not happened as of yet.

The rally kicked off at 7:00 p.m., and we will bring you highlights from the event in our 9:00 p.m. newscast.