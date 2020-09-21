Groesbeck Police Investigates stabbing, Juvenile Arrested

Groesbeck,TX- One Groesbeck juvenile is in custody after a stabbing incident over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 20th , Groesbeck police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of East Walker. The caller indicated a juvenile family member stabbed an adult family member and then fled the scene. The responding officer rendered medical assistance to the victim till EMS arrived.

The juvenile suspect was eventually located and taken into custody. They have been charged with first degree felony assault.