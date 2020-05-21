Groesbeck Police search for 3 suspects in counterfeit money case

GROESBECK, Texas- Groesbeck Police Department is searching for 3 suspects in a counterfeit money investigation.

In three different incidents, the suspects passed or attempted to past counterfeit $50 bills.

The incidents occurred Wednesday, May 21st between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at three local businesses.

Police are looking for two men,one, approximately 6’2, slim build, wearing a white Gucci hoodie, torn up blue jeans and maroon shoes, the other approximately 6’2, slim build, wearing black Champion t-shirt and black/red plaid long sleeve shirt, black jogging pants with white stripes down the sides, black socks, and red slides.

The third suspect, a woman wearing “Coca-Cola” logo baseball cap, red hair, black halter top with royal blue/white jacket, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

The vehicle appeared to be a gray 2007-2010 Dodge Charger with standard aluminum wheels and a spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497.