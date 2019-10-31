Groesbeck students charged with possession of Ecstasy

GROESBECK, Texas – Two Groesbeck students are charged with possession of Ecstasy.

Groesbeck High School staff received an anonymous tip on October 24 regarding possible drug activity occurring on campus. Staff was able to find the reported student and found suspected narcotics in the student’s possession.

The Groesbeck Police Department was then contacted and tested the items found in the student’s possession. The items tested positive for MDMA (Ecstasy). The student was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and placed in juvenile detention.

A second student was arrested on October 30 after being found in possession of suspected Ecstasy pills. Those pills also tested positive for MDMA (Ecstasy). This student was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and placed in the Limestone County Jail.

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

The department says the Ecstasy pills in these cases resembled a blue Transformer Autobot, an orange Transformer Autobot, an orange Pacman Ghost and a purple grenade. They say if anyone has any additional information, they are encouraged to share it.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department