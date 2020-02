GROESBECK, Texas – A traffic stop Thursday morning turned into a meth bust.

A driver was stopped in the 1000 block of North Ellis Street. During the stop, the driver was found to be in possession of more than six grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, and one firearm.

The driver was taken into custody and placed into the County Jail, where he was charged with multiple outstanding warrants.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department