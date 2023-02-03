GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – The Groesbeck water plant facility is currently without power.

The City says that the restoration time continues to change, and is asking customers to curb usage and assist in conservation efforts until power has been restored.

Customers can assist in these efforts by complying with the following:

• Do not fill bathtubs and buckets with water. There is no need to hoard water.

• If possible, allow for short showers only.

• Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines.

• Check for and report any leaks to the City immediately by calling Customer Service at 254-729-3293 during normal business hours and 254-645-0255 after hours and weekends.

The City says that once power has been restored, the facility will run at max capacity to replenish what has been used. Customers should not cause additional water supply issues for the city by unnecessarily pulling from water storage tanks.