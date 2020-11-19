Groundbreaking ceremony held for Phase I of National Mounted Warrior Museum

KILLEEN, Texas – Fort Hood and the National Mounted Warfare Foundation (NMWF) conducted an official groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of the National Mounted Warrior Museum (NMWM) on Thursday morning.

The ceremony took place in the vicinity of the new museum’s site, located between the Marvin Leath Visitors Center and the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment stables. Participants in the ceremony observed the CDC’s guidelines for minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

The NMWM will be a state-of-the-art, 21st Century museum honoring the legacy of soldiers and units that have served on Fort Hood and the history of mounted combat in the United States Army. Both the 1st Cavalry Division Museum and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Museum will incorporate their collections into the NMWM. The staff from those museums will transfer, along with the artifacts, to the new museum, and the old museums will close – leaving the NMWM as the only museum on Fort Hood.

Officials project Phase I of the 58,000 square foot National Mounted Warrior Museum to open in 2022. Phase I of the Museum will feature 13,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space and 7,000 square feet of temporary / opportunity exhibit space.

“I love the people that come out, you know? We have so many people in the community that have been very supportive of this project. We see people come and go, but they are still very supportive of this project,” says Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.

You can visit http://nmwfoundation.org for more information, to make a donation, or to order a memorial brick.