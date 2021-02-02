Groundhog Day throughout the years

Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic means Groundhog Day won’t be the same in the Pennsylvania town long associated with a prognosticating rodent. Organizers said Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether spring will come early or winter will last longer in 2021 without the usual crowds who gather at Gobbler’s Knob. Phil and his inner circle on Feb. 2 will deliver the prediction virtually by means of a live internet steam and website, organizers said. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

WACO, Texas – It’s that time of year again when Punxsutawney Phil crawls out of his burrow and predicts how much longer winter will last.

Groundhog Day has been celebrated for over a century in America, but its roots go back even further. They date back to a Christian religious holiday called Candlemas Day, which can be traced back to the fifth century and maybe even before.

Groundhog Day has become a very popular tradition over the years. Crowds will gather at Gobbler’s Knob, or around the T.V., to hear the groundhog’s prediction regarding how long winter will last.

According to legend, February 2nd is the day that the groundhog will come out of his hole to look for his shadow. If he sees it, he will take it as a bad omen and return to his burrow, suggesting there will be six more weeks of winter.

If Phil doesn’t see his shadow, he will remain above ground and spring will come early.

These predictions are believed to be based in German lore – where if a hedgehog saw its shadow on Candlemas Day, February 2nd, there would be a second winter.

As German settlers immigrated to the United States, they no longer had access to hedgehogs and started using the groundhog.

Of course, this is all based on myths and legends. According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, it’s used more as a way to break up the winter monotony and have a little fun.

Groundhog day first appeared in the Punxsutawney local newspaper in 1886, and the first official trip to Gobblers Knob to announce the groundhog’s findings was in 1887.

The groundhog was celebrated a little differently those days. According to Time, the groundhog was used for a weather prediction and lunch.

The rodent was actually a regional delicacy during this time, and woodchuck steak was held in high regard by many.

Punxsutawney Phil has it a little easier these days. As Phil’s status rose, the Groundhog Club stopped hunting the rodents and instead started catering to them.

As Groundhog day gained more attention, other places began to follow Punxsutaney’s lead.

Most places use their own local groundhogs to predict the forecast, but some places use their own mammals to make a meteorological prediction on February 2nd – such as hedgehogs and marmots.