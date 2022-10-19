WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday.

Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.

The Waco groundbreaking event is set for 11:15 a.m. at 1600 Providence Drive. Guests will include WFM staff, local officials, community leaders and benefactors who support accessible, high-quality healthcare within McLennan and Bell Counties.

The speaker lineup will include special guests Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are generous supporters of the campaign to fund the new site. They contributed to the project in honor of former WFM physician and faculty member Dr. Tim McCall and his wife Janice.

The new $61 million facility will further expand WFM’s capacity to care for patients, improve the healthcare team experience and advance education and research in primary care. Construction will happen in phases in order to minimize disruptions to the adjacent WFM-Central location – which the new building will later replace.

The site will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, teaching kitchen and a community garden intended to improve patient health in spaces other than an exam room. The first floor will also include a community marketplace with representatives from different social service agencies and nonprofits on site to assist patients with needs beyond healthcare.

The project is estimated to be finished for the summer of 2024.

In addition, the Temple Community Clinic will be hosting a groundbreaking event for its new location on S 31st Street. TCC says it recognizes the need for additional clinic space in a more accessible location for its current and future patients.

Once things are finished, the current Temple Community Clinic, located at 1901 Curtis B Elliott Drive, will relocate to the corner of S 31st Street and Avenue J. by 2024. This groundbreaking ceremony will be taking place at 1 p.m.