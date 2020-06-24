Group raising awareness of sexual trauma in military

The hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen is gaining momentum on social media, as women in the military share their own stories of sexual trauma.

This is an issue the group Invisible Combat is trying to shed some light on.

Right now, Fort Hood is conducting an A-R 15-6 investigation into claims that Private First Class Guillen was sexually harassed before she went missing on April 22nd – an issue more common than most may think.

Sexual trauma survivor Kimberly Bailey is also the creator of Invisible Combat. She says the number of reported sexual trauma cases in the military are way too many.

“I work with a lot of female veterans who have also been military sexual trauma survivors, and the numbers are unprecedented. It’s very, very common, says Bailey. “All the veteran community are very moved by Vanessa’s family. Just the advocacy that they have been doing is helping us feel more safe to speak about our experiences, as well. So I wanted to give a special thank you to them for being so passionate about themselves, but also about us, as well. Because we are Vanessa Guillen.”

