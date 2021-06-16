Guillén family travels to Waco for Cecily Aguilar’s hearing

WACO, Texas – The family of Vanessa Guillén is responding Wednesday afternoon to a federal judge refusing to throw out Cecily Aguilar’s confession in the case connected to the death of the Army specialist.

“My sister deserves justice, and the justice in this case is for Cecily Aguilar to stay in prison,” says younger sister Lupe Guillén.

Cecily Aguilar was hoping the judge would throw out her alleged confession in Vanessa Guillén’s case.

“The defense had withdrawn their Fourth Amendment claim and pursued their Fifth Amendment claim, and basically, the judge denied their request,” says Guillén family attorney Natalie Khawam.

The defense claims investigators did not read Aguilar her Miranda Rights before getting her confession.

“Trying to allege that a reasonable person would have known if they were under arrest,” says Khawam.

Larissa Martinez traveled from San Antonio to show the Guillén family she stands by them.

“It meant a lot for me to be here today to help support and make sure that justice is served,” says Guillén supporter Larissa Martinez.

Aguilar faces one count of Conspiracy to Tamper with Evidence and two counts of Tampering with Evidence.

“Before she’s a U.S. soldier, she’s a human being just like everyone else here today. And I said, ‘Liberty and justice for all.’ Justice for all includes my sister,” says Guillén.

The Guillén family hopes this is a step close to justice for Vanessa, and hopes legislation approves the Vanessa Guillén Act.

“Cecily Aguilar did not only affect my sister, but she’s affecting my life and my family’s life,” says Guillén.