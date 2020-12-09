Guillen family’s reaction to special investigation conducted at Fort Hood

HOUSTON, Texas – The Guillén family seemed emotional as they discussed the report released on Tuesday.

Younger sister Lupé Guillén spoke about their family helping shine a light on crimes committed on Fort Hood.

“We don’t want another soldier to go missing. We don’t want another victim of sexual harassment,” Lupé says.

While the family is happy with the Army keeping the lines of communication open, they do believe there is still much work needing to be done.

“We will be satisfied until the act passes, until the legislation passes, and until we get actual accountability, answers, and justice for Vanessa Guillén,” Lupé says.

The family is seeking justice for Vanessa, but also for each of the soldiers and families who were also affected.

“We want to know the truth. I want the Vanessa Guillén Bill to be passed. For what? So thousands and millions of soldiers can get protections,” says Vanessa’s mother, Gloria Guillén.

The Guillén family is anxiously waiting to hear from legislature regarding the Vanessa Guillén Act.

“I ask the public that is watching this, I ask everyone who hears about Vanessa’s name or hears about sexual violence in the military or anywhere to endorse the act, because this will keep my sister’s legacy alive.” Lupé says.

The Guillén family hopes that the Vanessa Guillén Act changes the military culture.