Bell County, Texas (Fox 44) – A 64-year-old man who was listed as homeless when arrested has been found guilty of murder in a 2018 case in which he was accused of running over two people multiple times in Temple.

A 27th District Court Court jury deliberated two and a half hours Monday before returning guilty verdicts on felony murder, failure to stop and render aid, intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault against Darrel Gene Holloway.

The same jury was set to hear testimony Tuesday in the punishment phase of the trial that will determine his sentence.

Holloway has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in May of 2018.

Holloway was accused of being the driver of a maroon pickup truck March 2 that hit 55-year-old Maria Marta Garza and her son 33-year-old Pedro Danny Garza as they walked near the intersection of South 1st and West Avenue Q about 11:00 p.m. that Friday night.

Witnesses told police the vehicle drove up onto the sidewalk and struck the two, then ran over them again.

Witnesses said he left the scene, but about twenty minutes after police responded to the accident, Holloway turned himself in.