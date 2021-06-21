Police: Gun dropped as man forces his way into a home, shots fired later

Killeen police have tracked down a man they say fired shots into a home after an earlier attempt to force entry had resulted in his weapon being dropped.

Kendric Jerone Mealey, jr, age 24, was arrested by members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday.

Police report the incident occurred back on May 22 shortly after midnight in the 2300 block of Page Avenue.

Police were told that earlier a man had forced his way into the home of someone who knew him, but the people inside tried to stop him and a gun dropped to the floor.

The man fled the residence, but moments later residents inside heard shots being fired.

Police responded to the shots fired call and found several shell casings outside and damage to the property.

That’s when they were told the story about what had happened earlier.

Warrants for Mealey were obtained.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of felony deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and burglary of a habitation.

His bond was set at a total of $150,000.