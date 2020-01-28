Gun found at Corsicana High School, student in police custody

CORSICANA, Texas – A student is in police custody after a gun was found at Corsicana High School.

According to the Corsicana Independent School District’s Facebook page, the high school was placed on lockdown early Tuesday afternoon. The lockdown was initiated after a school administrator swiftly responded to suspicious activity.

The district has since reported all students are safe. Upon further investigation, an unloaded gun was found and the student was taken into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and the high school remains in lockdown.

Source: Corsicana Independent School District