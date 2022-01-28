WACO, Texas – A man is in jail after a firearm was found during a routine traffic stop.

This started on Thursday afternoon after a man, identified as Tremond Latrell Hudlin, failed to signal his turn and was pulled over. When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

Hudlin was asked to get out of the vehicle while they searched it. This is when a pistol was found in the car.

Hudlin was then arrested, being that he was on probation and in possession of a firearm – a third-degree felony. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Sources: Waco Police Department, McLennan County Jail