COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A gun stolen from unlocked car in College Station is found in possession of a documented gang member.

A Gang Intelligence Officer made a traffic stop at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday for an unreadable paper plate in the area of Tarrow Street and Arguello Drive – near University Drive East.

The driver – identified as 20-year-old Monterrius Jaquan Miles, of College Station – was found to be in possession of a handgun reported stolen out of an unlocked car in College Station in January 2020.

Monterrius Jaquan Miles.

Because Miles is prohibited from possessing guns based on his status as a documented gang member, he was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Miles was additionally charged with possessing a stolen firearm.

Miles’ passenger – 18-year-old LaMarco Andrell Joshua, of College Station – was arrested for misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

LaMarco Andrell Joshua.

The department says this arrest shows how important it is to never leave guns in unattended vehicles. The department also says stolen gun reports nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.