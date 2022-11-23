NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made after firearms, drugs and cash were discovered during a Navarro County traffic stop.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner said a deputy conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:35 a.m. Tuesday for a speeding vehicle on the West 31 bypass, near the area of FM-2555. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, and then asked to search the vehicle.

During the search, the deputy discovered three guns and over six pounds of marihuana. The deputy also found $3,775. in cash – which was believed to be gained from sales of narcotics.

The driver was arrested and charged with Possession of Marihuana Over Five Pounds Under 50 Pounds and Unlawful Possession of Firearm.