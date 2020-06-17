Guns, drugs seized in traffic stop, three arrested

McLennan County Deputies report seizing a variety of drugs and weapons following a traffic stop Monday in Lacy Lakeview.

The arrest affidavit said that about 10:45 p.m. a white 2014 Dodge Charger was stopped in the 3000 block of of New Dallas Highway in Lacy Lakeview because of a defective headlight.

When the deputy made contact with the driver an odor of marijuana was detected.

The driver, identified as Michelle Hong Dietrich, was asked to step out of the car and was asked when was the last time she had smoked marijuana.

She told the deputy they had all last smoked in Colorado where it is legal and said they were driving from Washington state to Houston.

She also said she had a gun in the car but was not sure where it was, saying it was in a holster attached to a belt.

The passengers, since identified as Daniel Andres Kwon and Euchae Go, were also asked to get out of the vehicle.

The affidavit said the vehicle was searched with several illicit narcotics found, including cocaine, Adderall, MDMA, liquid and edible THC, Methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

The affidavit stated all of the items were accessible to all the occupants of the vehicle and some were in plain view.

In addition, two handguns were located in the vehicle, one with the serial number obliterated was found under the driver seat and a Glock found under the passenger seat.

All were read their rights with Dietrich and Kwon saying they did not want to say anything.

They were told that Eunchae Go did not speak or understand English.

All three were taken to the McLennan County Jail.