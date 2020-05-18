Gyms & Parks to Reopen Monday May 17th

WACO, Texas. On Monday May 18th, gyms and parks across Mclennan County are set to re-open. Waco resident, Regina Green says after losing weight, she’s been frequntly working out and looks forward to going back to the gym.

“How excited am I? Man, I am so ready, I reached out to my trainer, like what time, I’m hoping I can get a 5:30 morning class,” Green smiled.

This will be the second phase of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen businesses.

For gyms choosing to reopen, facilities must operate at 25% capacity, space workout equipment six feet apart, and sanitize equipment frequently.

However, others said they’re were a bit skeptical.

“Just cause there’s a looming feeling of the virus being here. It’s not going away, said Waco resident, Dillon White.

Planet Fitness is one of the many gyms across the state reopening on May 18th. In an email to customers, the company says they will increase sanitization and implement a touch-less check in system.