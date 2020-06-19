H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Show taking place at Crossroads Park

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple invites residents to celebrate Independence Day from the comfort of their vehicles at the H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Show.

The event is hosted by City of Temple Parks and Recreation and presented by H-E-B, and will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 at Crossroads Park, located at 1020 Research Parkway.

The parking area will open at 7:00 p.m. Those wishing to attend can park in one of six designated parking lots inside the park on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Music for the firework show will be carried live on U.S. 105.5, giving participants the opportunity to fully enjoy the display from their vehicles in Crossroads Park or the surrounding area. Those who live in the area are encouraged to enjoy the show with family members from the safety of their residences.

Those attending should follow the social distancing directions given by the parking attendants and signage upon their arrival at Crossroads Park. The parking lots located at the tennis courts, softball fields, baseball fields and soccer fields will be open for parking – giving families an optimal view of the fireworks show.

All CDC and State of Texas guidelines will be followed. The City is working with Bell County Health officials to ensure this event meets or exceeds all recommended standards.

Guests will be instructed to park in every other space. Guests are encouraged to remain in or directly next to their vehicle during the entirety of the fireworks show. Safe social distancing will be encouraged throughout the event.

Guests are asked to consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) at the outdoor event when within six feet of another person who is not a member of the individual’s group.

Carpooling with multiple families is discouraged. Only one family should safely occupy any vehicle at Crossroads Park. For the safety of all guests, barbecue grills, tents, yard games and other traditional tailgating activities are not permitted.

For a complete list of prohibited items, you can visit templeparks.com.

Source: City of Temple