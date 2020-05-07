H-E-B and Favor celebrate National Nurses week

WACO, Texas – In honor of National Nurses Week, H-E-B and Favor Delivery will celebrate hard-working nurses and recognize them for their tireless efforts to keep Texans healthy.

H-E-B and Favor kicked off this effort on National Nurses Day by delivering hundreds of colorful, Texas-grown flowers to nurses at hospitals across the state.

Throughout this week, H-E-B, in partnership with Favor, will gift more than 4,000 beautiful plants and floral bouquets to nurses serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

For photos, and more details about this effort, you can visit the H-E-B Newsroom.

Source: H-E-B