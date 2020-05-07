H-E-B and Favor celebrate National Nurses week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – In honor of National Nurses Week, H-E-B and Favor Delivery will celebrate hard-working nurses and recognize them for their tireless efforts to keep Texans healthy.

H-E-B and Favor kicked off this effort on National Nurses Day by delivering hundreds of colorful, Texas-grown flowers to nurses at hospitals across the state. 

Throughout this week, H-E-B, in partnership with Favor, will gift more than 4,000 beautiful plants and floral bouquets to nurses serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. 

For photos, and more details about this effort, you can visit the H-E-B Newsroom.

Source: H-E-B

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44