WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare (HCF) and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility that may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like material.

This recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.

The affected HCF and H-E-B products from Tyson Foods have a freeze by date of 11/25/2022.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall.

To date, there have been no reports of injury due to products impacted by this recall.

The following products from H-E-B are subject to the recall issued by Tyson Foods:

H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410.

Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

For more information, you can visit here.