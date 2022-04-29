SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in the product.

The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

All products related to this recall have currently been removed from store shelves.

H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as it is confirmed that the product meets high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

H-E-B advises that customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

For more information, you can visit here.