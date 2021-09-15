H-E-B Jumbo stuffed shells recalled

A voluntary recall for H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells has been issued .

Seviroli Foods, Inc recalled their product due to the potential presence of foreign metal material in the product.

In their recall, they noted that consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause physical injury.

The affected products were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas.

The issue was discovered after H-E-B was notified of four customer complaints.

All product related to the recall has been removed from H-E-B shelves.

The items affected are HEB Jumpo Stuffed Shells-22 oz with lot code 21208 and a sell by date of 07/27/22.

The code is located on the back of the back, upper left corner. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.