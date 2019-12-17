H-E-B partners with City of Killeen for Feast of Sharing

KILLEEN, Texas – It’s the time of year where the Killeen community comes together for a free holiday meal.

The City of Killeen and H-E-B will be hosting the 12th annual Feast of Sharing on Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Feast of Sharing highlights the ongoing effort to combat hunger in our community by providing a free holiday meal. This meal is made possible through public-private partnership – the City of Killeen organizes hundreds of volunteers to serve thousands of pounds of food donated and prepared by H-E-B.

The event will take place at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The community is invited.

In addition to the meal, festive entertainment and activities are planned. There is no cost to participate.