H-E-B provides meals to healthcare workers across Texas

H-E-B continues its Texans Helping Texans efforts by delivering chef-inspired meals to area hospitals.

These meals will feed many selfless healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. Each week for the next four weeks, these fresh chef-inspired meals will go to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers engaged directly with COVID-19 patients, as well as those working in emergency rooms.

In total, H-E-B will deliver more than 75,000 H-E-B Meal Simple meals to hospitals across Texas.

For more information about meal deliveries from across Texas, you can read the H-E-B Newsroom article HERE.

Source: H-E-B