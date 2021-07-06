H-E-B Recalls Several Tyson products over Listeria

FILE – In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods says it is raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday, May 10, 2021, that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Waco,Texas- H-E-B is pulling several poultry products off the shelves due to Listeria contamination.

H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This recall involves some Tyson Foods products and certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

The affected frozen, fully cooked chicken Tyson brand products from Tyson Foods were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021. The affected South Flo Pizza items were produced from Jan. 13, 2021 – July 4, 2021. All products related to this recall that were sold at H-E-B have been removed from production and store shelves.