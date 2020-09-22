H-E-B to expand its Temple distribution center

H-E-B has announced it will be adding 250,000 square feet to its Temple distribution center.

The facility at 750 Wendland Road is already at 800,000 square feet with the addition allowing an increase in warehouse capacity and opertions.

Construction at the Temple Regional Support Center is expected to begin in late 2020 with the facility to be fully operational sometime in 2021.

“As we expand our business to serve more Texans, this project makes H-E-B more competitive and better positioned for the future and advances our ongoing commitment to be the best in-store and digital retailer in Texas,” said Bradley Alm, H-E-B director of strategic facility and capital planning. “This investment demonstrates H-E-B’s dedication to the local community and furthers our partnership with the city of Temple, Bell County and Temple EDC.”

For more than 12 years, the Temple distribution center has supported H-E-B stores in Central and North Texas with dry and refrigerated products.